Shakira nos enseña cómo disimular los rollitos usando pantalones de mezclilla

View this post on Instagram

#Tbt #2011 Shakira during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction a school supported by her foundation "Barefoot" (@fpiesdescalzos ) in #Colombia 🇨🇴 It is admirable how she uses her success and how she put so much time and money into her foundation to help other people to exercise thier right to a quality education . To me one of the many reasons why I love her so much is because of all her efforts to truly make a positive difference in the world, and make it a better place , seeing her fighting for children rights and thier education is really inspiring 🙏❤