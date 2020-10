Ejercicios para mejorar la flexibilidad de tu cuerpo

View this post on Instagram

⭐Cat-Cow Yoga Position ♥️- When your body needs a break, Cat-Cow, or Chakravakasana, is a yoga pose that's said to improve posture and balance — Specially for those with back pain. ⭐Duration – 1 minute each / 5 to 10 times ⭐The benefits of this synchronized breath movement will also help you relax and ease stress.