Selena Gomez presumió unas espectaculares botas largas Saint Laurent

@SelenaGomez| #MarchMadness NCAA Commercial| February 15, 2020 – #SelenaGomez's Dance Again x NCAA @marchmadness commercial just dropped on twitter minutes ago and FINALLY I CAN POST THIS OUTFIT: ——————————————————————————— – @Balmain Gold Chainmail Dress ($4,122- Sold Out) – @YSL Lace-Up Boots ($1,395) – @FreePeople Gold Dangle Earrings ($48 available in Rose Gold) SWIPE TO SEE THE COMMERCIAL!! ———————————————————- Shopping links and Dupes are on ✨#SelenasCloset.com ✨LINK IN PROFILE