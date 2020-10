Descubre cómo decorar tu sala de estar estilo cabaña con estas ideas fabulosas

View this post on Instagram

Why do so many people think that October is so magical? What really is the difference between September, October, and November? They're all technically "fall months", and we dont really feel a difference between June, July and August…. or January, February, and March. What is so special about October that would inspire such a quote? Honestly for me, October feels so magical because it's a month unlike any other month of the year no matter where you are. January is all about New Year, all of February is Valentines Day, June, July, and August are all just about summer and fun, November is all about Thanksgiving, and Decembers all about Christmas and Hanukkah for those who celebrate different holidays. October however, is the same for everyone. It's all about the scary fun of Halloween, but also all the cute fall sweaters and the scent of apple crisp and pumpkin spice in the air. It's about moderate temperatures and pretty decorations. It's about ghosts and goblins, but it's also about pumpkins and hayrides. Even the most cynical person I know can't help but smile while on a hayride with friends. Schools just started so (generally speaking) Nobodies too stressed about grades and assignments yet. Everyone just seems to be in a good mood… you know why? BECAUSE IT'S OCTOBER! Thank GOODNESS for October.