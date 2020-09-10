3 ideas para decorar tu escritorio y convertirlo en un espacio creativo y relajante
Descubre cómo personalizar de manera efectiva tu "home office".
Decorar de modo creativo y relajante tu escritorio puede agregar un impacto positivo en tu jornada laboral que se puede transformar en mayor productividad e incluso menos estrés durante estos días pesados.
Aprovechando que ahora está activa la iniciativa del "home office" debido a la cuarentena, podemos convertir nuestro espacio de trabajo en lugar decorativo para el resto de la casa y funcional para nuestra jornada laboral.
Ideas para decorar tu habitación con fotografías como una experta
Descubre cómo puedes acomodar tus cuadros para darle estilo a tu hogar sin gastar de más.
Lo maravilloso de decorar un escritorio es que requiere energía mínima y muy pocas cosas. Lo ideal es tener el resultado de un aspecto colorido, ordenado, creativo y relajado con lo que tienes a la mano o con poca inversión.
3 ideas para decorar tu escritorio y convertirlo en un espacio creativo y relajante
Aquí te dejamos algunas ideas sobre cómo decorar tu escritorio, reseñadas en el portal Fustany, para convertir tu zona de trabajo en un espacio creativo y relajante.
Minimalismo
View this post on Instagram
H e l l o S e p t e m b e r 🌼 September is the month where I like to revisit my intentions for the year and tweak things so that I can finish the last quarter of the year with a bang. Despite EVERYTHING that’s happened this year, I’ve invested in myself more than ever and I know the future me is going to be so proud 😃 What’s one thing you’ve done for yourself this year that your future self will thank you for? . . . . #desklifebliss #workspacegoals #workfromhome #remoteworking #deskgoals #desksituation #officeinspo #officespace #personalassistant #deskdecor #deskstyling #virtualassistant #studyspace #etsybusiness #communityovercompetition #creativehappylife #mybeautifulsimplicity #mycreativebusiness #passionandpurpose #femalecreative #digitalplanning #digitalplanner #ipadplanner #habitchange #getitgirl #slowlivingmovement #intentionalbusiness #purposedriven #digitalbusiness #moodboard
No subestimes el efecto relajante de una planta o algunas flores para decorar tu escritorio. Las cosas pequeñas son las que harán que tu sitio de trabajo se sienta más atractivo y acogedor, además de eliminar las distracciones.
Usa las paredes
View this post on Instagram
Bientôt la rentrée (et enfin pour moi aussi cette année 🙌🏻). J’ai donc commencé à m’aménager mon petit coin bureau car je vais en avoir très vite besoin ! Toujours dans mon penchant déco scandinave avec des touches industrielles, j’ai essayé de me créer un endroit à la fois relaxant et motivant pour stimuler ma créativité ! – 𝘲𝘰𝘵𝘥 : 𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘻-𝘷𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘴𝘰𝘪𝘯 𝘥’𝘶𝘯 𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘳𝘰𝘪𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦́ 𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘤 𝘴𝘰𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘣𝘪𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘶 𝘷𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘷𝘦𝘻 𝘷𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘳 𝘯’𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘶̀ ? Moi je vous avouerai que j’adore m’installer à la table de ma cuisine mais ☝🏻je suis trop proche de la nourriture et j’ai envie de manger tout le temps 😅 . Côté lecture, je suis plongée dans ma lecture des enquêtes des sœurs Mitford et c’est toujours aussi sympathique à lire ☺️ J’aime vraiment les romans policiers à l’ancienne, sans violence, sans vulgarité et avec ce charme et cette élégance toute particulière du début du XXème siècle. • À bientôt les bookaddicts 💕 🇬🇧 Soon it will be back to school (and this year for me too 🙌🏻). So I've started to set up my little office corner because I'm going to need it very soon! Still in my Scandinavian style with industrial touches, I’ve tried to create a place that is both relaxing and motivating to stimulate my creativity! – 𝘲𝘰𝘵𝘥 : 𝘥𝘰 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 ? I will confess that I love to sit at the table in my kitchen but☝🏻I’m too close to food and I‘m angry all the time 😅 . On the reading side, I'm immersed in my reading of the Mitford sisters' investigations and it's always so nice to read ☺️ I really like old-fashioned detective novels, without violence, without vulgarity and with that special charm and elegance of the early 20th century. • See you soon bookaddicts
Tu espacio de trabajo consiste en tu escritorio y el área que lo rodea, por lo que si tienes una pared frente a ti o a tu lado, debes comenzar a aprovechar ese espacio.Puedes colocar estantes, pósters o una pequeña cartelera de corcho como en este caso. No solo ayudará a organizar tus notas sino que aportará un elemento creativo a tu zona de trabajo.
Organizadores
View this post on Instagram
Hey everyone! Hope you’ve all had a good day! I’m still settling in at my new job so I’ve not been as active during the day naturally. It is going well so far and I find it really interesting and am looking forward to meeting the students next week! I’ve met a couple very briefly but I am hoping to get a chance to shadow different departments and see how they do things! I’m super tired in the evenings at the moment though and Uni starts up again soon so I’m praying I’ll have more energy 🤣
Son un clásico y por eso no pasan de moda. Son extremadamente útiles para organizar tu escritorio, además que les aportan un toque decorativo. Un espacio ordenado es un espacio productivo.