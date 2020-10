5 ideas originales para reemplazar tu mesa de noche

View this post on Instagram

Just eeking out the last of the bank holiday rays now that most of our garden jobs are done. What a glorious weekend of weather we've all had?! Hope this is a sign of things to come for the summer! 🌞 Day 22 of #myhousethismonth is 'Side Table' and this is what we use in our spare room when guests stay over as it's easy to collapse down, leaving us room to open the wardrobe. (In the week we use this room to get ready in the mornings and the ironing board is permanently up so we need as much room as possible). This 'table' is one of several old picnic chairs that my mum gave me. I love it as the wood is really weathered from the sun. 🌞 Enjoy the rest of your day in this gorgeous sunshine!!! . . . . #mustarddecor #guestroomstyling #picnicchair #rusticchair #whiteshutters #cranberrydecor #springscheme #springdecor #coppertablelamp #throws #mustardthrow #whitebedding #cornerofmyhome #hyggebedroom #springhygge #cornforthwhitewalls #greyandmustard #myinteriorstyletoday #pocketofmyhome #nestandthrive #my1930shome #sidetable #bedsidetableideas #bedsidetablestyling