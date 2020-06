Estuvieron separados 102 días y su reencuentro te hará creer en el amor

View this post on Instagram

Agustina Canamero, 81, and Pascual Pérez, 84, hug and kiss through a plastic film screen to avoid contracting the new coronavirus at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain ❤️They were separated for 102 days due to the pandemic and Agusting says her fear subsided the second she embraced Pascual through the plastic film. (📷: Emilio Morenatti/AP)