Enfermera embarazada muere de coronavirus, pero logran salvar a su bebé

View this post on Instagram

WE ARE HEARTBROKEN! We have lost yet another healthcare professional sister to #covid19 in UK. #Ghana Heavily pregnant, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28 was diagnosed with #COVID19 on Apr 5, & admitted on Apr 7 to Luton & Dunstable Hospital, where she had worked as a nurse for 5 years, & passed away on Sunday. She was pregnant with a baby daughter, who was successfully delivered by emergency caesarean. #sayhername #maryagyeiwaaagyapong