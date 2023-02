En los Grammy 2023 nadie se va con las manos vacías: ¿Qué regalos se llevan en una bolsa?

If @Beyonce wins 4️⃣ of the 9️⃣ #GRAMMYs she's nominated for at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, she'll become the artist with the most GRAMMYs ever. 🥇



Before the big night, take a look at her record-breaking 22-year history at the GRAMMY Awards.https://t.co/xCvemwW4ZO