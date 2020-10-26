El retrato de Zahara Jolie Pitt que muestra su fuerza interior y belleza a sus 15 años

View this post on Instagram

New!!! ❤ @chazguest about #ZaharaJoliePitt How did this portrait come about? The portrait came about through Zahara’s mother (Angelina Jolie). Angie was introduced to my work by a mutual friend and we hit it off. She even visited my gallery at the time and acquired one of my paintings. Around that time, I appeared on a popular TV show called LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez. From what Angelina shared with me, Zahara watched my interview and said, “He seems nice”. Soon after, Angie asked if I would be interested in painting Zahara. I was so flattered and humbled. Right before meeting Zahara, I took my time and a deep breath. I wanted to really take in that first look; that first feeling when we finally met. That first impression heavily influenced how I captured her on canvas. . What are the particular challenges of painting a subject in this transitional phase as she approaches womanhood? Zahara has a shy nature. She is incredibly kind, intelligent, and engaged. Her presence is felt in every room she enters yet it is quiet and powerful. She is other worldly, an old soul who can discuss anything from politics to the mysteries of outer space. When we first met, I saw this regal 14-year old young girl on the verge of womanhood destined for greatness. My challenge during the commission was to imagine Zahara’s future self. I had to use a lot of foresight to portray the 15-year old young woman she is now. Zahara was born in Ethiopia so I delved into the history and culture of her country of origin. During this process, I came across a wooden sculpture by an Ethiopian artisan that helped inform the work. It was a great find. It helped me figure out how Zahara would appear in the portrait and inspired the hues, palette and shapes. I also adorned her hair with custom gold coins I designed. The gold coins are inscribed with Zahara’s name and birthdate in Amharic in homage to the land of her birth. I wanted Zahara to emerge from the portrait, owning her personal space and power. . 🛑🛑More in comments🛑🛑🛑