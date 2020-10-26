El retrato de Zahara Jolie Pitt que muestra su fuerza interior y belleza a sus 15 años
El artista estadounidense Chaz Guest fue el encargado de hacer este retrato.
Zahara Jolie Pitt, la hija de Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie, a sus 15 años ha demostrado su fuerza, independencia y talento.
Y es que ya tiene su propia colección de joyas, contando siempre con el amor y apoyo de sus padres, especialmente con el de Angelina, quien se ha convertido en su mejor amiga y cómplice.
Recientemente, el artista estadounidense Chaz Guest publicó un retrato que le hizo a la adolescente en el que quedó plasmada su belleza y fuerza interior.
New!!! ❤ @chazguest about #ZaharaJoliePitt How did this portrait come about? The portrait came about through Zahara’s mother (Angelina Jolie). Angie was introduced to my work by a mutual friend and we hit it off. She even visited my gallery at the time and acquired one of my paintings. Around that time, I appeared on a popular TV show called LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez. From what Angelina shared with me, Zahara watched my interview and said, “He seems nice”. Soon after, Angie asked if I would be interested in painting Zahara. I was so flattered and humbled. Right before meeting Zahara, I took my time and a deep breath. I wanted to really take in that first look; that first feeling when we finally met. That first impression heavily influenced how I captured her on canvas. . What are the particular challenges of painting a subject in this transitional phase as she approaches womanhood? Zahara has a shy nature. She is incredibly kind, intelligent, and engaged. Her presence is felt in every room she enters yet it is quiet and powerful. She is other worldly, an old soul who can discuss anything from politics to the mysteries of outer space. When we first met, I saw this regal 14-year old young girl on the verge of womanhood destined for greatness. My challenge during the commission was to imagine Zahara’s future self. I had to use a lot of foresight to portray the 15-year old young woman she is now. Zahara was born in Ethiopia so I delved into the history and culture of her country of origin. During this process, I came across a wooden sculpture by an Ethiopian artisan that helped inform the work. It was a great find. It helped me figure out how Zahara would appear in the portrait and inspired the hues, palette and shapes. I also adorned her hair with custom gold coins I designed. The gold coins are inscribed with Zahara’s name and birthdate in Amharic in homage to the land of her birth. I wanted Zahara to emerge from the portrait, owning her personal space and power. . 🛑🛑More in comments🛑🛑🛑
En la imagen se ve a Zahara con una mirada poderosa, de lado, con su cabello como si volara con el viento, y en él tenía monedas de oro.
El artista publicó la imagen a través de sus redes y explicó cómo fue pintar a la hija de los famosos actores.
“Justo antes de conocer a Zahara, me tomé mi tiempo y respiré hondo. Realmente quería asimilar ese primer vistazo; ese primer sentimiento cuando finalmente nos conocimos. Esa primera impresión influyó mucho en cómo la capturé en el lienzo”, explicó el pintor.
Además, reveló detalles de la personalidad de la joven, que muchos desconocían. “Zahara tiene una naturaleza tímida. Es increíblemente amable, inteligente y comprometida. Su presencia se siente en cada habitación en la que entra, pero es silenciosa y poderosa. Ella es un alma vieja que puede discutir cualquier cosa, desde política hasta los misterios del espacio exterior. Tuve que usar mucha previsión para retratar a la joven de 15 años que es ahora”.
También especificó cómo nació el retrato y el proceso que tuvo. “Zahara nació en Etiopía por lo que profundicé en la historia y cultura de su país de origen. Durante este proceso, me encontré con una escultura de madera de un artesano etíope que ayudó a informar el trabajo. Fue un gran hallazgo. Me ayudó a descubrir cómo aparecería Zahara en el retrato e inspiró los tonos, la paleta y las formas”.
🆕 #AngelinaJolie’s eldest daughter Zahara is “destined for greatness”, according to the artist who painted this previously unseen portrait of her. @chazguest said he took an informal approach to the work which is influenced by the teenager’s native Ethiopia. She left the country as a baby when the actress adopted her. “I only sat with Zahara about five times and we even played Scrabble. We spoke of Ethiopia and our travel experiences in other countries in Africa. She is otherworldly, an old soul who can discuss anything from politics to the mysteries of outer space. When we first met, I saw this regal 14-year-old young girl on the verge of womanhood destined for greatness. Her reaction was one that I will never forget. The unveiling took place at her home with her mother and siblings. At first, the room was silent and still. Then there were whispers saying how beautiful they thought she was. Angie told me ‘Thank you for helping me show her, her beautiful self." • This is beautiful 😍🔥👌 From Evening Standard. 🛑🛑Repost from: @angeltresjolieog 🛑🛑
Y además explicó que las monedas de oro personalizadas que tiene en su cabello tenían su nombre y fecha de nacimiento en amárico, en homenaje al lugar donde nació. “Quería que Zahara emergiera del retrato, siendo dueña de su espacio personal y su poder”.
A través de las redes, recibió miles de halagos por captar no solo la belleza de Zahara, también su esencia y su poder.
"Wow que retrato tan poderoso", "me encantó la imagen de Zahi aquí que hermosa", "wow admiro tu trabajo", "este retrato representa lo que ella es, aplausos de pie", "que cuadro tan hermoso, ella tiene una luz que irradia a todos", y "amé este cuadro", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.
Fue Angelina quien buscó al pintor para que hiciera este retrato luego de quedar enamorada con su trabajo.
“El retrato surgió a través de la madre de Zahara, Angelina Jolie, ella conoció mi trabajo por un amigo en común y nos llevamos bien. Incluso visitó mi galería en ese momento y adquirió uno de mis cuadros. Poco después, Angie me preguntó si estaría interesado en pintar a Zahara. Me sentí tan halagado".
E incluso, también hizo un retrato de la famosa actriz en el que también mostró su poder y plasmó su belleza.
