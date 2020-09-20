Estás viendo:

Zahara Jolie Pitt deja de lado el negro y sorprende con un vestido rojo de encaje

La joven de 15 años enamora con cada atuendo que luce.

Por Roxana Peña

Zahara Jolie Pitt se ha convertido en un icono de la moda siguiendo el ejemplo de su madre, Angelina Jolie.

A sus 15 años, Zahara encanta con cualquier look que lleva, y en su mayoría, se caracterizan por ser negros, su color preferido.

Sin embargo, en algún momento ha dejado de lado ese elegante color para optar por uno aun más sobrio, y se trata del rojo.

Durante uno de los eventos de la actriz, la adolescente encantó con un hermoso vestido de encaje en tono rojo, que combinó con unas botas en tono beige.

Muy pocas veces la vemos con vestidos a la rodilla y en color, pero cuando lo hace, sin duda deslumbra y demuestra por qué impone tendencias con su estilo.

"Zahara con ese vestido es una diva", "me encanta ese vestido se ve hermosa", "ella tiene un gran estilo", "el rojo le va muy bien la amo", "ha aprendido mucho de Angelina", y "que hermosa es Zahara", son algunos de los comentarios que se leen en redes.

Hace meses también la vimos con un look relajado en el que lucía un vestido camisero de cuadros en rojo y verde.

 

