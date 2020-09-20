Zahara Jolie Pitt deja de lado el negro y sorprende con un vestido rojo de encaje
La joven de 15 años enamora con cada atuendo que luce.
Zahara Jolie Pitt se ha convertido en un icono de la moda siguiendo el ejemplo de su madre, Angelina Jolie.
A sus 15 años, Zahara encanta con cualquier look que lleva, y en su mayoría, se caracterizan por ser negros, su color preferido.
View this post on Instagram
– 🔸 Zahara's outfit: Zahara with Millie and her sister out for launch in 1st July 2019 Los Angeles wearing Boxy Crop t-shirt from #topshop @topshop (£8) and the Katya Nylon Buckle utility pants from #topshop @topshop ($49,99) and the shoes are Comme Des Garçons Play X Converse ($143) Farfetch #converse #commedesgarcons * i think the crop t-shirt is exact because they all have the same details except hers is more frayed which's maybe bc when she washed it comes more likely to be frayed. ~ Swipe left to see more pictures of that day and her outfit closely ✨
Sin embargo, en algún momento ha dejado de lado ese elegante color para optar por uno aun más sobrio, y se trata del rojo.
Durante uno de los eventos de la actriz, la adolescente encantó con un hermoso vestido de encaje en tono rojo, que combinó con unas botas en tono beige.
View this post on Instagram
– 🔸 Zahara's outfit: Zahara wore at Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. A Spencer Lace Dress from #wayf @wayfclothing Which you can find it at Shopbop website ($108) And The Mollie Ankle boots are from #lkbennett @lkbennettlondon Which also you can find it at Shopbop website ($495) 🤍
Muy pocas veces la vemos con vestidos a la rodilla y en color, pero cuando lo hace, sin duda deslumbra y demuestra por qué impone tendencias con su estilo.
"Zahara con ese vestido es una diva", "me encanta ese vestido se ve hermosa", "ella tiene un gran estilo", "el rojo le va muy bien la amo", "ha aprendido mucho de Angelina", y "que hermosa es Zahara", son algunos de los comentarios que se leen en redes.
Hace meses también la vimos con un look relajado en el que lucía un vestido camisero de cuadros en rojo y verde.
View this post on Instagram
– 🔸Zahara's outfit: Zahara wore PJ Salvage Red Plaid Snowed In Women's Tunic Form lazy j Ranch [email protected] ( on sale 50% )($10 after discount !) And SALVATORE FERRAGAMO MOMPEO SNEAKER @ferragamo ($511) . . . . . #angelinajolie #bradpitt #knoxjoliepitt #joliepitt #joliepittkids #kids #family #joliepittfamily #losangeles #maddoxjoliepitt #paxjoliepitt #zaharajoliepitt #shilohjoliepitt #viviennejoliepitt #twins #momandson #joliepitttwins #ouatih #ftkmf #mrandmrssmith #leonardodicaprio #brangelina #brangelinafamily