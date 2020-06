Así es como Shakira se ha mantenido en la cima en un mundo dominado por el reggaetón

View this post on Instagram

‪#TBT This week 20 years ago, "Ojos Así" was released as 5th single from the album "Dónde Están Los Ladrones?".‬ ‪This GRAMMY & VMA award-winning song is considered one of #Shakira's most distinctive tracks. It peaked at #1 in 20 countries and #9 in the US Latin Pop Chart.‬