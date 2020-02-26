Kate Middleton muestra toda su elegancia con unas lujosas zapatillas plateadas con glitter degradado
Tienen mucho estilo sus tacones
Kate Middleton ha tenido varios días muy agitados al cumplir con varios eventos en representación de la Familia Real británica y en su posición como duquesa de Cambridge.
Recientemente asistió junto a su esposo, el príncipe William, a un show musical benéfico llamado Dear Evan Hansen en Londres, organizado por The Royal Foundation, donde saludaron al público y compartieron con los asistentes a la presentación.
Las lujosas zapatillas de Kate Middleton
En esta ocasión, la duquesa mostró un look bastante sobrio, llevando un vestido negro de Eponine London que puede costar más de 1.400 dólares.
View this post on Instagram
Catherine and William attending a Dear Evan Hansen theater showing in Covent Garden this evening. Kate is wearing a custom Eponine tweed dress and £525 silver Jimmy Choos. . . . . . #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #jimmychoo #eponine #brf #ilovetheroyals #britishstyle #britishfashion #dukeandduchessofcambridge #weadmirekatemiddleton
Pero el foco de atención fueron sus hermosas zapatillas plateadas Jimmy Choo, decoradas con glitter en un estilo degradado que se veía fabuloso. Cuestan alrededor de 650 dólares.
Los tacones combinaban con su bolsa estilo clutch plateada y sus aretes de diamantes pertenecientes a la reina Isabel que elevaban el nivel de lujo del look.
En cuanto el maquillaje, Kate Middleton ama andar prácticamente al natural: mantuvo su rostro nude, con un labial y blush muy sutil, centrándose en un delineado grueso de sus ojos que resaltaba su mirada.
View this post on Instagram
My Queen is back! 👑🖤👑 and look at that chocolate brown hair! She looks fantastic 💞 #katemiddleton #catherinemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #catherineelizabeth #catherineelizabethmiddleton #duchesskate #princesskate #duchesscatherine #princesscatherine #hrhtheduchessofcambridge #kmiddy #catherinecambridge #katemiddletonhair #princewilliam #williamwales #dukeofcambridge #dukeandduchessofcambridge #thecambridges #williamandcatherine #williamandkate #willandkate #willsandkate #royals #royalfamily #britishroyals
Con 38 años y habiendo experimentado tres embarazos, la duquesa de Cambridge volvió a presumir una delgada y estilizada figura, producto de su estilo de vida saludable.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Dear Evan Hansen Performance at the theater. . The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched a special performance of the hit broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Noël Coward Theatre in London tonight, held on behalf of The Royal Foundation. . After the show, the royal couple will meet with members of the cast and William will give a few remarks. The award-winning musical tells the story of a boy named Evan who struggles social anxiety and strongly wishes to connect with his peers — so much so that he fabricates a friendship with a deceased student in order to be closer to the boy’s family. The topic of mental health is a key priority for William and Kate’s foundation, which works to help encourage people to openly discuss their mental health as well as fight the stigma that comes along with it. . Kate is wearing a black midi-length dress by @eponinelondon paired with heels and matching clutch by @jimmychoo for the special occasion, while William dressed up in a blue suit and tie. . #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #royalfamily #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #instaroyals #royalnews #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #happymumhappybaby #instaroyals #royalnews #5bigquestions
Su esposo y futuro monarca, el príncipe William, se mostró elegante como siempre con un traje azul marino, con camisa blanca y una corbata azul que combinaba a la perfección con su traje.
View this post on Instagram
This evening (25th February), William and Kate attended a special performance of the Tony award-winning hit musical Dear Evan Hansen. The musical’s main character, Evan, struggles to fit in and make friends at school. The musical tackles the agonies of youth along with dark topics such as teen suicide, depression and relationships. The performance is being held at the Noël Coward Theatre, London in aid of the Royal Foundation, which is working to encourage more people to talk openly about their mental health and to try to tackle the stigma surrounding the issue. In a personal message, which was printed on the back of the programme for the show, William said he and Kate were “pleased that Dear Evan Hansen is helping to start important conversations between parents and teenagers about this important subject”. Kate is wearing a new black bouclé tweed dress by Eponine London. #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #dukeandduchessofcambridge #britishroyalfamily #princegeorge #princegeorgeofcambridge #georgealexanderlouis #princesscharlotte #princesscharlotteofcambridge #charlotteelizabethdiana #princelouis #princelouisofcambridge #louisarthurcharlesofcambridge
Hace un par de semanas, Kate Middleton participó en el podcast ‘Happy mum, happy baby’, donde abandonó la formalidad de la realeza y se mostró muy cálida hablando sobre su experiencia como mamá y lo importante que es la crianza de un niño durante sus primeros años de vida.
A pesar de sus ocupaciones dentro de la realeza, es una madre muy preocupada por sus hijos, consciente de la importancia de estar siempre presente y no ausente por trabajo, una de las excusas más usadas por los padres hoy en día.
“Hay algunas cosas que defiendo mucho y es la calidad de las relaciones. Esos momentos que pasas con la gente que te rodea. Recuerdo que en mi niñez tuve una abuela asombrosa que nos dedicaba mucho tiempo, jugaba con nosotros, nos enseñaba arte, cocinaba con nosotros (…) Trato de incorporar muchas de las experiencias que ella nos dio a mis propias experiencias que le doy a mis hijos ahora”, manifestó.
View this post on Instagram
🎧 SOUND ON — listen to a clip of The Duchess of Cambridge talking with @MrsGiFletcher about her own childhood experiences and the importance of the early years. Their full conversation will be released as a special episode of Giovanna’s ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast – a series of frank and warm conversations with mums and dads covering all aspects of parenthood, from tackling loneliness, to being a single parent. On this Early Years episode, The Duchess discusses her '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives' – a quick, online survey which aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Visit the link in our bio 🗣️ to have your say on the biggest ever national conversation on the early years #5BigQuestions