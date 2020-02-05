Kate Middleton usó una coqueta bufanda de corazones con un vestido Zara rojo de 9 dólares
El príncipe William y Kate Middleton visitaron recientemente las localidades The Mumbles y Port Talbot, al sur de Gales, creando conexiones y apoyando los emprendimientos y negocios de la zona.
“Los duques de Cambridge visitaron una de las estaciones de botes salvavidas más activas de Gales, The Mumbles RNLI. Los equipos de botes salvavidas en The Mumbles han salvado vidas durante más de 180 años y han recibido 33 premios por su galantería”, informó el Palacio de Kensington, al compartir las actividades de la pareja real.
El look impecable de Kate Middleton en una visita real
Más tarde, la pareja se acercó a la heladería “Joe’s” en Mumbles, donde hablaron con los padres de la localidad y discutieron sobre cómo se vive allí y cómo crían a sus hijos con principios y valores morales.
Allí, la futura reina de la monarquía británica presumió su vestido rojo marca Zara con mangas anchas, que resaltó su estilizada figura junto con un cinturón negro. Se trata de una prenda de la colección primavera-verano de 2018 y costaba 9 dólares. Actualmente se encuentra agotada.
El resto del look estuvo complementado por una mini bolsa Mulberry y un par de botas largas de la prestigiosa marca Stuart Weitzman, de la que es imagen Kendall Jenner.
Como siempre, la madre de tres hijos se llevó muy bien con los niños presentes en la heladería, con quienes conversó un rato.
También visitaron la Comunidad de Boxeadores Bulldogs en Port Talbot, donde pudieron estar en contacto con personas que practican esta disciplina y probar los equipos con los que entrenan.
Pero uno de los detalles más llamativos de su atuendo fue la coqueta bufanda que usó, de color rojo y estampada con corazones blancos, un accesorio digno para ser usado en San Valentín. Fue diseñado por la marca Shibani y cuesta alrededor de 121 dólares.
La supo contrastar muy bien con el abrigo elegante negro, estilo naval y marca Hobbs, que usó para protegerse de las bajas temperaturas mientras hacía el recorrido por el sur de Gales.
Así mismo, mostró su atuendo más aguerrido con ropa de construcción y un casco, que usó junto con el príncipe William durante una visita a Tata Steel, una fábrica de productos de acero que sirve para las industrias de construcción y automóviles en Port Talbot. Ya sabemos que Kate Middleton es 'todo terreno' y es capaz de adaptarse a cualquier tipo de ambiente, hasta el menos refinado.
