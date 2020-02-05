Kate Middleton usó una coqueta bufanda de corazones con un vestido Zara rojo de 9 dólares

View this post on Instagram

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating businesses and local communities in The Mumbles and Port Talbot. The Duke and Duchess visited one of Wales’ busiest Lifeboat Stations, The Mumbles RNLI. Lifeboat crews at The Mumbles have been saving lives for over 180 years and have been presented with 33 awards for gallantry. The Royal Family have long supported RNLI. The Queen has been Patron since 1952, the year of her Accession and The Duke of Kent has held the position of President since 1969. The Duke and Duchess met crew members and volunteers, many of whom are available 24/7 to help saves lives at sea.