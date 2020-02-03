Estás viendo:

Kate Middleton lució un delicado vestido blanco con flores doradas y joyas valoradas en 15 mil dólaresen en los BAFTA

Kate Middleton lució un delicado vestido blanco con flores doradas y joyas valoradas en 15 mil dólaresen en los BAFTA

Un look bastante costoso

Por Daniela Bracho

El príncipe William y Kate Middleton asistieron este domingo a la gala de los premios BAFTA en el Royal Albert Hall en Londres, donde se premia lo mejor del cine.

Los grandes ganadores de la noche fueron Joaquín Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger y Laura Dern, quienes ya han arrasado en la temporada de premios llevándose todas las estatuillas posibles.

Los duques de Cambridge siempre son unos de los invitados más esperados de este evento, quienes cada vez se muestran carismáticos y simpáticos con todos los actores y el público asistente.

Kate Middleton, radiante en los BAFTA 2020

Esta vez, Kate Middleton deslumbró a su llegada a la ceremonia con un hermoso vestido blanco decorado con flores doradas, creado por el diseñador Alexander McQueen con el que se vio radiante.

Ya este vestido lo había usado anteriormente en un evento realizado en 2012 en Malasia, por lo que vemos que la duquesa también recicla su ropa, aunque sea parte de la monarquía y su vida esté llena de privilegios.

Las joyas que llevó fueron muy exclusivas y costosas: usó unos zarcillos hechos con perla y oro de Van Cleef & Arpels valorados 6.200 dólares y un collar a juego de la misma marca que cuesta 8.950 dólares.

View this post on Instagram

Outfit details of tonight ! Dress: Bespoke @alexandermcqueen gown Earrings: @vancleefarpels ‘Magic Alhambra Yellow gold and Mother-of-pearl earrings’ ($6,200) Necklace: @vancleefarpels ‘Magic Alhambra Yellow gold and Mother-of-pearl necklace’ ($8,950) Clutch: @anyahindmarch ‘Metallic Marano Glitter Box Clutch’ ($595) Heels: @jimmychoo ‘Fireball Glitter Degrade pointy toe pumps’ Ring: Citrine cocktail ring #theduchessofcambridge #royalfamily #britishroyalfamily #britishmonarchy #britishroyals #britishroyalty #britishroyal #katemiddleton #catherineelizabeth #catherineduchessofcambridge #katemiddletonstyle #catherinemountbattenwindsor #catherineelizabethmiddleton #lifeofaduchess #weadmirekatemiddleton

A post shared by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge (@hrh_duchesskateoutfits) on

En cuanto a su bolsa, usó una estilo clutch diseñada por Anya Hindmarch y que cuesta alrededor de 500 dólares, que combinó con unos tacones brillantes Jimmy Choo.

Su cabello, que siempre lo lleva suelto, ahora lo llevó recogido en un elaborad peinado que le dio mucha elegancia y despejó su rostro, viéndose fabulosa.

Te recomendamos en video:

Relacionados