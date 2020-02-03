Kate Middleton lució un delicado vestido blanco con flores doradas y joyas valoradas en 15 mil dólaresen en los BAFTA
Un look bastante costoso
El príncipe William y Kate Middleton asistieron este domingo a la gala de los premios BAFTA en el Royal Albert Hall en Londres, donde se premia lo mejor del cine.
Los grandes ganadores de la noche fueron Joaquín Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger y Laura Dern, quienes ya han arrasado en la temporada de premios llevándose todas las estatuillas posibles.
Los duques de Cambridge siempre son unos de los invitados más esperados de este evento, quienes cada vez se muestran carismáticos y simpáticos con todos los actores y el público asistente.
Kate Middleton, radiante en los BAFTA 2020
Esta vez, Kate Middleton deslumbró a su llegada a la ceremonia con un hermoso vestido blanco decorado con flores doradas, creado por el diseñador Alexander McQueen con el que se vio radiante.
Love love love that @duchesscatherineofbritain Middleton has Recycled her sparkling @AlexanderMcQueen gown for the BAFTA awards tonight!
Ya este vestido lo había usado anteriormente en un evento realizado en 2012 en Malasia, por lo que vemos que la duquesa también recicla su ropa, aunque sea parte de la monarquía y su vida esté llena de privilegios.
The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning this evening at the BAFTA Awards in her gold and white hibiscus dress by Alexander McQueen which she previously donned in Malaysia in 2012. The dress features gold floral details and a white sheer overlay on the bust.
Las joyas que llevó fueron muy exclusivas y costosas: usó unos zarcillos hechos con perla y oro de Van Cleef & Arpels valorados 6.200 dólares y un collar a juego de la misma marca que cuesta 8.950 dólares.
Outfit details of tonight ! Dress: Bespoke @alexandermcqueen gown Earrings: @vancleefarpels 'Magic Alhambra Yellow gold and Mother-of-pearl earrings' ($6,200) Necklace: @vancleefarpels 'Magic Alhambra Yellow gold and Mother-of-pearl necklace' ($8,950) Clutch: @anyahindmarch 'Metallic Marano Glitter Box Clutch' ($595) Heels: @jimmychoo 'Fireball Glitter Degrade pointy toe pumps'
En cuanto a su bolsa, usó una estilo clutch diseñada por Anya Hindmarch y que cuesta alrededor de 500 dólares, que combinó con unos tacones brillantes Jimmy Choo.
Su cabello, que siempre lo lleva suelto, ahora lo llevó recogido en un elaborad peinado que le dio mucha elegancia y despejó su rostro, viéndose fabulosa.
At the annual BAFTA awards. Prince William has been President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010. The list of attendees included: Al Pacino, Olivia Colman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Renee Zellwegger, Joaquin Phoenix, Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarrantino, Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, Hugh Grant and Saoirse Ronan. The theme of this evening was 'sustainable fashion'. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the white gown with gold embroidery she debuted for a state dinner during the Malaysia tour in 2012.