Las fotos de Ashton Kutcher que nos han enamorado probando que los 42 años son su mejor época

Christopher Ashton Kutcher is an American actor, producer, and entrepreneur. He began his acting career portraying Michael Kelso in the Fox sitcom That '70s Show. He made his film debut in the romantic comedy Coming Soon, followed by the comedy film Dude, Where's My Car?, which was a box office hit. Born: February 7, 1978 (age 41 years), Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States Height: 1.89 m Net worth: $150m Spouse: Mila Kunis (m. 2015), Demi Moore (m. 2005–2013) Children: Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher #ashtonkutcher #jobs #theranch #imdb #cinema #actor #movies #series #stevejobs #apple