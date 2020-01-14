Liam Hemsworth tiene nueva novia y presume su amor en una playa de Australia
El cantante no puede ocultar su amor por la chica que le ha robado el corazón.
Liam Hemsworth ya ha superado a Miley Cyrus, y así lo han demostrado unas recientes imágenes en las que aparece junto a su nueva novia, la modelo australiana Gabriella Brooks de 23 años, en una playa de Australia.
Miley Cyrus estaría usando a Cody Simpson para llamar la atención de Liam
Una fuente ha revelado secretos de la cantante.
Parece que no funcionó su romance con la actriz Madison Brown, pero el actor ya ha encontrado el amor en la modelo, con quien se vio muy romántico y feliz.
Fotos de Liam Hemsworth y su nueva novia Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth confirms Romance with Model Gabriella Brooks as they kiss on the Beach Australian actor, Liam Hemsworth has confirmed his romance with model Gabriella Brooks. In new photos published by New Idea, the 30-year-old actor was spotted kissing the Australian model, 23, as they packed on the PDA at the beach in Byron Bay earlier this month. This comes after Liam introduced Gabriella to his parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay during a family lunch in mid-December. The pair also spent the New Year's Eve together, and they couldn't keep their hands off each other as they cuddled up on the sand. A source recently told US Weekly that Gabriella is popular with the Hemsworths. 'Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,' the insider claimed.
Las imágenes que fueron publicadas por la revista New Idea y se han viralizado en redes, muestran a Liam Hemsworth y a Gabriella acostados en la arena de la playa, besándose, e incluso otras imágenes muestran que las cosas van muy en serio, pues se la presentó a su madre Leonie Hemsworth.
Una fuente reveló a la revista US Weekly que el actor está muy feliz en estos momentos. “Liam Hemsworth se siente cómodo con Gabriella. Su familia la aprueba y realmente le gusta, lo cual es muy importante para él''.
@liamhemsworth and @gabriella_brooks at the beach in Byron bay last week
Además, la fuente aseguró que luego del almuerzo con su madre, Liam regresó a su casa junto a la modelo. "Parecía un ambiente feliz y familiar, los dos volvieron a la casa de Liam después del restaurante”.
@liamhemsworth and @gabriella_brooks at the beach in Byron bay last week
El actor vivió difíciles momentos cuando se separó de su esposa, la cantante Miley Cyrus, pero gracias a su familia pudo salir adelante y ahora que ha hallado el amor se ve más pleno que nunca.
