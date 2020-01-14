Liam Hemsworth tiene nueva novia y presume su amor en una playa de Australia

View this post on Instagram

Liam Hemsworth confirms Romance with Model Gabriella Brooks as they kiss on the Beach Australian actor, Liam Hemsworth has confirmed his romance with model Gabriella Brooks. In new photos published by New Idea, the 30-year-old actor was spotted kissing the Australian model, 23, as they packed on the PDA at the beach in Byron Bay earlier this month. This comes after Liam introduced Gabriella to his parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay during a family lunch in mid-December. The pair also spent the New Year's Eve together, and they couldn't keep their hands off each other as they cuddled up on the sand. A source recently told US Weekly that Gabriella is popular with the Hemsworths. 'Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,' the insider claimed. … . Link in Bio #lucipost #liamhemsworth #gabriellabrooks #gossip #celebrities #celebrity