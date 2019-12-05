Kate Middleton sorprendió al usar estas botas rústicas muy alejadas de su look elegante
Dejó el glamour y adoptó un estilo lindo y sencillo.
Kate Middleton es una de las integrantes de la realeza británica que siempre impacta y enamora con sus atuendos. Tiene una figura envidiable y un gusto exquisito: cada vez que usa sus vestidos y trajes, se agotan en las tiendas.
La duquesa hizo una visita esta semana a la granja Peterley Manor en Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, donde hizo decoraciones navideñas junto a un grupo de niños que estaba encantado de compartir con Kate y de recoger árboles de Navidad junto a ella.
El look informal de Kate Middleton
En las imágenes difundidas en redes sociales, se ve a la madre de tres hijos repartiendo toda su dulzura a los niños pero también llamó la atención su look casual, muy alejado del estilo formal que adopta la realeza en casi todos los eventos a los que asisten.
View this post on Instagram
For her look today, Catherine wore a collection of classic Christmas colours to visit a Christmas tree farm with families and children who benefit from @family_action. Catherine wore her ‘Mini Duvet II Quilted Ski Jacket’ by @perfectmomentsports which costs $450; Catherine first wore this jacket in 2017. Catherine paired he jacket with a @reallywildclothing “‘Long Crew Neck Jumper’ in Emerald which is now sold out of their website. Catherine paired this with a pair of skinny jeans and her @berghausofficial ‘Supalite Gortex’ boots which cost £155. Catherine also wore a pair of unidentified earrings. ————————————————— #theroyalfamily #theroyals #royal #royals #thebritishroyalfamily #RoyallyPositive #katemiddleton #theduchessofcambridge #ourduchess #ourkate #ourkatemiddleton #kate #catherine #catherinemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #princesskate #princesscatherine #kateelizabethmiddleton #catherineelizabethmiddleton #thecambridges #thecambridgefamily #duchessofcambridge #duchesskatemiddleton #princesskate #thedukeandduchessofcambridge #thedukeofcambridge #whatkatewore
Kate vistió unos jeans azules básicos, con un suéter de lana verde y un grueso abrigo rojo para protegerse del frío, un look totalmente navideño.
View this post on Instagram
_ اثتاء زيارتها لمزرعة بيترلي مانور ضحكت الدوقة بسبب طفل صغير رفع يده ليجذب انتباهها قائلا " أنا _أنا " وقالت له " انت تذكرني بصغيري لويس انه يستمر بقول أنا أنا أنا ويتبعني ويريد ان يذهب معي لكل مكان " 😍 وتحدثت الدوقة الى الاباء واخبرتهم " موسم الاعياد مرهق جدا ولكن الاهم انك ترغب في ان يمضي اطفالك افضل وقت " كما قالت " بدل نشر الهدايا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي والتباهي حول من لديه اكبر الهدايا فيجب ان نقوم بتوعية الناس عن المعنى الحقيقي للعيد فهو وقت خاص " 🎀 وشافت ورد واشواك ورفعت الورد حتي يشمه الاطفال واشارت ليهم للانتباه من الاشواك وقالت جورج يحب الاشواك غريب ، واثناء مغادرة الدوقة وتوجهها الى سيارتها قابلت بعض النساء اللاتي اتين لمتجر المزرعة لتسوق لاعياد الميلاد لم يكن يعرفن بوجود الدوقة ووقفت الدوقة لدردشة معهن وقالت احدى السيدات المذهولات لرؤيتها لقد اتين الى هنا ابتعادا عن الازدحام وهنا انت هنا يالها من مكافأة جميلة وضحكت كيت وقالت " اسفة للغاية لاعاقتكن " . #كيت_وعائلتها#كيت_ميدلتون_قصتها #كيت_ميدلتون_ستايل #كيت_ميدلتون #katemiddleton #princewilliam #princegeorge#royalfamily#royal #princesscharlotte #princelouis #london#baby#manchester #England #fashion#لندن#بريطاني#news #britishroyalfamily#sweet #love#travel#cute
Completó su atuendo con unas botas rústicas ideales para andar en el campo y respecto a su cabello, lo llevó suelto con ondas.
El vestido de encaje de Kate Middleton que se robó todas las miradas en un evento de la realeza
Siempre impone su estilo.
View this post on Instagram
💚The Duchess of Cambridge at Peterley Manor Farm where she joined families and children supported by Family Action taking part in Christmas activities . . . . . . . . #katemiddleton #princewilliam #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #princecharles #princessdiana#jamesmiddleton #queenelizabeth#royalfamily #duchess #britishroyalfamily #princephilip #duchessofcambridge #dukeofcambridge#cambridge#princesskate#kensingtonpalace#kate#kensingtonroyal#duchesskate#princesskate#royal#royals#buckinghampalace#Queenletizia#princeofwales#princessofwales#british#royalty#katemiddletonstyle
Con este acto, Kate Middleton está asumiendo un nuevo patrocinio con la organización benéfica Family Action. Esta responsabilidad le fue delegada por la reina Isabel, quien desempeñó el mismo papel por 65 años.
Family Action se encarga de ayudar y apoyar a las familias y a los niños más necesitados, una causa que conmueve mucho a la duquesa de Cambridge, que siempre está muy abierta para ayudar a los demás.
View this post on Instagram
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to join families and children who are supported by the charity Family Action at Peterley Manor Farm in Great Missenden, England 🎄 -December 4th 2019. . I love this video of Catherine with these two little girls so much 😍👧🏼👧🏽. She is an amazing woman and so perfect with children 🥰❤🥺. . 📷 : The Sun/@thesun. . #royalfamily #katemiddleton #PrinceWilliam #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis #DukeofCambridge #DuchessofCambridge #London #monarchy #england #english #british #britishmonarchy #britishroyalfamily #photooftheday #love #l4l #happy #cute #gorgeous #amazing #beautiful #lovely #pretty #bestcouple #adorable #instadaily #baby #instapic