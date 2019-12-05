Kate Middleton sorprendió al usar estas botas rústicas muy alejadas de su look elegante

View this post on Instagram

For her look today, Catherine wore a collection of classic Christmas colours to visit a Christmas tree farm with families and children who benefit from @family_action. Catherine wore her 'Mini Duvet II Quilted Ski Jacket' by @perfectmomentsports which costs $450; Catherine first wore this jacket in 2017. Catherine paired he jacket with a @reallywildclothing "'Long Crew Neck Jumper' in Emerald which is now sold out of their website. Catherine paired this with a pair of skinny jeans and her @berghausofficial 'Supalite Gortex' boots which cost £155. Catherine also wore a pair of unidentified earrings.