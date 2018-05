Vivian Jolie Pitt está siguiendo los pasos de su hermana Shiloh, aquí su transformación

🆕😍 they are all so beautiful😍 Zahara is such a beautiful young lady, Shi is so tall and she is such a beauty and the twins are so big aswell Vivi looks so gorgeous and Knox is such a little heartbreaker 😍😍 and Angie is perfect as always 💁🏻‍♀️💖 #angelinajolie #zaharajoliepitt #shilohjoliepitt #knoxjoliepitt #viviennejoliepitt #family #perfect #joliepitt #joliepittkids

A post shared by Jolie-Pitt-Familiy (@joliepittarea) on May 7, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT