Esta es la razón por la que Bella Hadid no sonríe con la que te sentirás identificada

❤️❤️Thank you to our iconic and incredible @iamnaomicampbell for having me walk in your beautiful @fashion4relief show wearing beautiful @azzedinealaiaofficial and a @versace_official dress for such a great cause… I am so proud and fills my heart truly to mix fashion with charity with you and for you. I love you! ❤️ @fashion4relief @fashion4relief ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

