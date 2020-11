Seis ideas creativas para decorar usando cuadros

View this post on Instagram

I can’t believe it – we’ve reached the FINAL day of the Autumn #30dayhomelove challenge! @decor8 and I hope you have enjoyed it as much as we have. It’s been so inspiring to see how you’ve interpreted the themes each day. Some were way trickier than others, did you find that too? 😅 For the final theme ‘handmade’ I’m sharing this picture which includes a small figurine handmade by @michaelagrut (on the table to the right). I wish I could have shared one of my own pieces but I have to confess, I haven’t made anything for ages 😳. Wishing you all a lovely day! #myhome #myhomevibe #sittingroom #livingroomdecor #swedishhome #scandihome #scandiinspo *gifted items tagged