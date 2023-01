Las mujeres facturan: ¿cuánto ha ganado Shakira exponiendo la ‘tusa’ de Piqué?

Most streamed songs by Pre-2000s Female Acts on Spotify in 2022:



#1 Te Felicito by @shakira: 428M



#2 CUFF IT by @beyonce: 278M



#3 BREAK MY SOUL by @beyonce: 257M



#4 Hold Me Closer by @britneyspears: 162M



#5 Monotonía by @shakira: 150M



#6 DON'T YOU WORRY by @shakira: 137M