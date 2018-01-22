Estás viendo:

Mujer revela cómo logró perder peso haciendo solo una cosa

La mejor receta siempre será lo natural

Por Valeria Zurita

El caso de Brittany Williams

Brittany Williams es una esposa, madre y amante de la comida. Sin embargo, el 3 de enero del 2017 decidió hacer un cambio radical por el bien de su salud, su familia y su cordura.

Ella pesaba 212 libras (casi 100 kilos), por lo que necesitaba cambiar su estilo de vida, y sus hábitos. Por ello, junto a su esposo liberó toda la casa de alimentos procesados, y dejaron de comer fuera. También dejaron casi por completo los productos lácteos y el azúcar.

brittany williams

Pasó solamente tres meses y ella logró perder 18 kilos sin necesidad de ejercitarse. Tampoco tuvo que recurrir a cirugías ni a dejar de comer para realizar tal perdida. Simplemente se deshizo de lo malo, y comenzó a comer mucho de lo bueno. En total ha perdido 46 kilos. 

Brittany no solamente inspiró por el completo cambio de su físico, también se ha convertido en una sensación por compartir sus recetas, pensamientos, y transformación a través de Internet.

Ella ha subido sus recetas sin afán de vender algo o con intenciones lucrativas. Solamente es una madre común que ama cocinar y que cumplió su sueño de sentirse a gusto con su cuerpo.

Ha comentado que a lo largo de su vida probó píldoras, programas, gimnasios, entrenadores personales, todo para poder perder los muchos kilos de más que tenía. Sin embargo, jamás funcionó en ella.

La pregunta del millón: ¿cómo lo hizo?

Brittany Williams comenta que es sencillo "Si viene de la tierra y no está procesado, lo como". Esto no quiere decir que solamente coma frutas y verduras, por eso ella se ha dado a la tarea de compartir sus recetas. ¿Minni muffins con avena orgánica? ¿pan integral? No suena nada mal la dieta de la estadounidense.

Algunos de sus platillos:

