Mujer revela cómo logró perder peso haciendo solo una cosa
La mejor receta siempre será lo natural
El caso de Brittany Williams
Brittany Williams es una esposa, madre y amante de la comida. Sin embargo, el 3 de enero del 2017 decidió hacer un cambio radical por el bien de su salud, su familia y su cordura.
Ella pesaba 212 libras (casi 100 kilos), por lo que necesitaba cambiar su estilo de vida, y sus hábitos. Por ello, junto a su esposo liberó toda la casa de alimentos procesados, y dejaron de comer fuera. También dejaron casi por completo los productos lácteos y el azúcar.
Pasó solamente tres meses y ella logró perder 18 kilos sin necesidad de ejercitarse. Tampoco tuvo que recurrir a cirugías ni a dejar de comer para realizar tal perdida. Simplemente se deshizo de lo malo, y comenzó a comer mucho de lo bueno. En total ha perdido 46 kilos.
Brittany no solamente inspiró por el completo cambio de su físico, también se ha convertido en una sensación por compartir sus recetas, pensamientos, y transformación a través de Internet.
Last December vs this December. 220lbs vs 135lbs. Size 20 vs size 4. Sick and unhealthy vs flourishing and thriving.
Ella ha subido sus recetas sin afán de vender algo o con intenciones lucrativas. Solamente es una madre común que ama cocinar y que cumplió su sueño de sentirse a gusto con su cuerpo.
Ha comentado que a lo largo de su vida probó píldoras, programas, gimnasios, entrenadores personales, todo para poder perder los muchos kilos de más que tenía. Sin embargo, jamás funcionó en ella.
Hi all! I know I have a lot of new faces on here. ❤️ I usually share what I'm making and eating for the day in my Instagram Story with links to recipes in my profile. I also share daily life stuff, we're in the middle of selling our house right now you may see stuff in my stories about that. My kids are crazy/wild/silly/feral so you'll see/hear lots of them. Instagram is my candid space where I let my hair down. It's my favorite form of social media. I look forward to getting to know you. Thank you for letting me share my story with you. 💕 {Left:260lbs Right:135lbs}
La pregunta del millón: ¿cómo lo hizo?
Brittany Williams comenta que es sencillo "Si viene de la tierra y no está procesado, lo como". Esto no quiere decir que solamente coma frutas y verduras, por eso ella se ha dado a la tarea de compartir sus recetas. ¿Minni muffins con avena orgánica? ¿pan integral? No suena nada mal la dieta de la estadounidense.
Algunos de sus platillos:
One of my favorite lunches! Simple chicken lettuce wraps with herbs and homemade dressing. Put a little olive oil, salt and pepper on a chicken breast and bake it at 375F for 35-40 minutes. It's my favorite way to cook a chicken breast, hands down! (sorry Instant Pot) 😘😘 What are some of your favorite clean eating lunches?
Blender Muffins are probably my kids favorite thing that I make. When we eliminated breakfast cereal in January we had a few meltdown mornings while trying to figure out something quick and simple that I could whip together or pull out amidst the morning chaos. I developed this recipe for my babies and it blesses my heart to know that it is well loved by so many other families as well! What healthy meals do your kiddos enjoy for breakfast? {recipe can be found on instantloss.com}
We love pancakes in our house! I try to reduce waste as much as possible. After I make almond milk I like to take the leftover almond pulp and make it into pancakes! (It's much easier than it sounds, I promise!) these pancakes are so simple and crazy delicious. Just almond pulp or flour, almond milk, eggs, honey, baking soda, vanilla extract, and a touch of salt. Sometimes I add a handful of spinach for a green twist! (Like I did in my Instagram story this morning). You can find the full recipe on instantloss.com!
