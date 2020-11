VIDEO: Pareja de casados se reencuentra después de pasar siete meses separados y ya creemos en el amor

Married 60 years, apart for 215 days, and finally reunited

Married 60 years…apart for 215 days…but finally #reunited! ❤️ We got to witness these two resident love birds see and hug each other for the first time since the pandemic. Get your tissues out!

Joseph was in rehab when we had the privilege of adding his wife, Eve to our Rosecastle at Delaney Creek family. Due to the pandemic, they weren’t yet able to see each other. With just phone calls and a few window visits – they persevered. After graduating from rehabilitation, Joseph was finally able to be reunited with Eve (one of our newest residents) and the rest of our #Rosecastle family.

