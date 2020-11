Padre toca que la guitarra a su hijo esta hermosa razón nos hace creer en la humanidad

View this post on Instagram

Happy one month Jahaan! Can’t believe it’s been a month already, and we continue to see little peeks of your personality between the grumpy looks when we move you to the soft cooing you make when you’re comfortable. You’ve doubled your weight, had some good progress reports, and are fawned over by the nurses who think you’re just the cutest, just like your parents! Keep growing little one, I know this wasn’t how you thought coming into the world would be like, but I know you’ll be home soon❤️ #nicubaby #nicu #chindian #dearjahaan #huangstrong