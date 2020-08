Así es como luce la reapertura de las guarderías para evitar contagios

View this post on Instagram

Coronavirus means play time is a little different for these kids at a Thai nursery. 👦👧 Bangkok's Wat Khlong Toey School reopened its doors to its approximately 250 students in June, along with a host of new protection measures. Socially-distanced play pens and mandatory face masks are among the new way of life at the school, to help keep the children safe. Now a month on from opening, its had zero cases of Covid-19. (📸Getty Images). #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Thailand #Nursery #Pandemic #BBC