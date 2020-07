Adoptar a un perro callejero es conseguir un amigo para toda la vida

View this post on Instagram

Please meet Popeye’s new, older, littler sister, Penny, aka JCPenney. She’s about 13 years old, 5 lbs, with 0 teeth (but she may be more of a foodie than Popeye!). She’s super sweet and is fitting right in. We hope to continue giving her the best rest of her days. Thank you to @apurposefulrescue for rescuing her and to @tinytownpets for being such an awesome foster. For more of her story, check out #jcpenney🦄