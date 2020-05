Logra el abdomen plano de Shakira con su rutina de ejercicios

View this post on Instagram

Try these 3 CHAIR EXERCISES for a quick full body office break!! 💪🏻💥💫 All of us have been challenged to shelter-in-place and work from home. But.. our bodies get SO deconditioned from sitting long hours of the day and not moving through space. Our gluteus medius is one of the most deconditioned (weak) muscles in the majority of the population. It helps stabilize our spine, hips, and pelvis, and keeping it strong is incredibly important to prevent lower back and hip pain. Try this lower body exercise to help strengthen and support all the muscles of your hips and lower body. **15 reps on one side, then step up on the chair 15x and repeat other side. 👉🏻If you have time to add the core and arm exercises before going back to work, BONUS points!!! . . . #aktwfh #justgotkaisered #athomeworkouts #lowerbodyworkout #coreexercises #armworkoutsforwomen #fitspo #throwbackthursday #trainertalk