Looks perfectos para el otoño que te harán brillar de regreso al trabajo

View this post on Instagram

Smiling, because Fall is just around the corner! 😁🍁 Yesterday, I slowly started preparing my wardrobe for the upcoming season. We still have a lot of sunny days here in Germany, but mornings and evenings are getting quite chilly already. I moved some of my typical summer clothes to the storage (linen trousers, denim skirts, etc.) and replaced them with more autumnal items such as woolen blazers, booties, cardigans. Everything I'm wearing today is from previous seasons (haven't bought anything new yet, but I have a little wishlist of things that are still missing in my closet). Later this week, I will be sharing my first autumn post – it will be all about planning your seasonal #autumnwardrobe, creating a shopping wishlist, and looking for some new inspiration 🍂 #falloutfit _______ Anzwige wegen Verlinkung #falllook #autumnlook #cozyfashion #autumnfashion #casualoutfits #casualstyles #autumnstyle #autumnoutfit #neutralstyle #casuallook #everydaystyle #capsulewardrobe #effortlessstyle #everydayfashion