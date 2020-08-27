Looks perfectos para el otoño que te harán brillar de regreso al trabajo
Con estas ideas de estilo te verás a la moda y femenina.
Después de una lluvia de estampados y colores vibrantes, es momento de cambiar de temporada pero no necesariamente de armario. Con la flexibilización del confinamiento en muchos lugares, puedes regresar a tus deberes durante el otoño luciendo impecable.
5 ideas de estilo para lucir un traje elegante fuera de la oficina
Un buen traje es tan versátil que se transformará en tu mejor inversión.
¿Cómo armar un look de otoño perfecto para el trabajo?
Esa es la primera interrogante que se nos atraviesa cuando preparamos los atuendos todos los días. Sin embargo, esta época del año trae consigo algunas reglas o tips muy básicos para armar combinaciones que no te van a quedar mal.
Una de ellas es el uso de blazers o chaquetas. Con el cambio de temperatura puedes darte el lujo de andar bien protegida y de la forma más estilosa posible, con tus mejores botines incluido. Actualmente la tendencia apunta hacia aquellas prendas oversized.
View this post on Instagram
Smiling, because Fall is just around the corner! 😁🍁 Yesterday, I slowly started preparing my wardrobe for the upcoming season. We still have a lot of sunny days here in Germany, but mornings and evenings are getting quite chilly already. I moved some of my typical summer clothes to the storage (linen trousers, denim skirts, etc.) and replaced them with more autumnal items such as woolen blazers, booties, cardigans. Everything I'm wearing today is from previous seasons (haven't bought anything new yet, but I have a little wishlist of things that are still missing in my closet). Later this week, I will be sharing my first autumn post – it will be all about planning your seasonal #autumnwardrobe, creating a shopping wishlist, and looking for some new inspiration 🍂 #falloutfit _______ Anzwige wegen Verlinkung #falllook #autumnlook #cozyfashion #autumnfashion #casualoutfits #casualstyles #autumnstyle #autumnoutfit #neutralstyle #casuallook #everydaystyle #capsulewardrobe #effortlessstyle #everydayfashion
De hecho, el uso de piezas más anchas que tu talla normal será un 'must' a nivel general, lo que te da la versatilidad de optar por suéteres cómodos, jeans boyfriend, pantalones de bota ancha como los palazzo o una falda midi con camisetas básicas.
View this post on Instagram
Shared 8 Amazon must haves for fall on stories today like this burnt orange (edit because Matt critiqued my use of the word rust) colored sweater ❤️ It’s a great alternative if you’re #nsale ordered were also cancelled 😂 Are you an amazon lover? What’s the best thing you‘ve gotten off amazon?
Asimismo, el otoño lo asociamos con colores neutros y una paleta cálida. Los tonos marrones, amarillos, naranja, rojo y desde negro a beige, abundarán estas semanas, pero lo mejor, es que te ayudan a estilizar la silueta.
View this post on Instagram
Honesty >>> Perfection always. #ad 🖤 this is my pinky swear that I’ll always be real, raw and transparent with you (is that repetitive??) Check out my stories for a try-on haul with my recent items that @able sent me. I couldn’t be more in love with @able’s ethical practices – from empowering and training women to end poverty to providing liveable wages to fashion workers (and being transparent about it!) @able is a brand I am SO PROUD to partner with, support and share with you guys! #myable #sustainablefashion #sustainableclothing #ethicalfashion #ethicalclothing #ethicalstyle #fallstyle #fallstyles #falloutfits #falloutfit #falloutfitideas #falloutfitinspo #falllookbook #cutetees #camelpants #cameltones #neutralstyle #neutraloutfit #honestblogger #honestblogging #falltransition #falltransitionoutfit #cutestyle #fashionablelife #fashionablestyle #ootdideas #casualstyle #casualoutfits
De acuerdo con Elle, en la recta final de este 2020 se buscarán looks mucho más básicos y minimal para el regreso a la rutina. Sin embargo, no caigas en o aburrido o plano, así que no te olvides de integrar accesorios llamativos a tus outfits.
View this post on Instagram
Raise your hand if you shopped the #NSALE🙋🏽♀️🙋🏽♀️ These booties were on my wishlist and are an absolute MUST! Who else can’t wait for fall?!🍃🍂🍁 How to shop: 🤍 Download the @liketoknow.it app 🤍 Search @vinoandvuitton in the influencer search box 🤍 Click “Follow” to shop my looks!🛍 http://liketk.it/2VgtO #LTKsalealert #liketkit #LTKshoecrush #LTKunder100 #nsale #anniversarysale #shoeaddict #fallfashion #fashionpost #instastyle #wiw #womenwithstyle #shopthelook #shopaholic #styleinspo #falloutfit #styledaily #fallstyle #vinoandvuitton
No obstante, salir del verano no significa cerrarle la puerta del todo a los estampados. Los cuadros, rayas verticales u horizontales, el vichy, y la combinación de varias texturas en un mismo look seguirán estando en tendencia para romper con lo básico.
Te recomendamos en video: