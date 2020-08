Con estos tips para tu maquillaje diario lograrás lucir más jovial

View this post on Instagram

MY MUM ✨ It’s been a while since I did makeup on anyone, let alone my mum who lives in Lithuania! ⠀ It was a lot of fun creating this makeup look for @kristinagasperasacademy as an inspiration for Mother of the Bride/Groom festive look! ⠀ It is very important to know DO’s and even more important – DONT’s when doing makeup on mature ladies, so hope tutorial for Online Academy members was useful! ⠀ If you have any questions about this type of makeup, please ask away in a comment section below and I will be happy to answer it! #maturewoman #maturemakeup #motherofthebride #motherofthegroom #naturalmakeuplook #beforeandafter #transformation