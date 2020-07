Esta es la nueva técnica de maquillaje que busca iluminar tu piel hasta el extremo

View this post on Instagram

✨The ultimate glowy skin look Dolphin skin! @iconic.london Living for this glow combo! 1st apply the sheer blush shade Rose Riot to your cheeks, you can blend this out with a blush or your fingers. 2nd add a few drops of Illuminator to your high points of your cheek bone. 3rd to finish off the look apply Prep Set & Glow original to give you the ultimate Dolphins skin glow! ✨ #dolphinskin #iconiclondon #iconicbae #iconic