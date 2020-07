Looks de los 90's de la princesa Diana que vuelven a estar en tendencia esta temporada

View this post on Instagram

“My job, given to me by the editor at the time, was to find out who Prince Charles was going to marry. My contact said, he’s with a girl called Lady Diana Spencer, she works in a nursery. I went round to about four or five different nurseries. I said, ‘Does Lady Diana Spencer work here?’ They said, ‘Yes, she does.’ I said, ‘Would she come out for a photograph?'. She posed, and half way through taking the photographs the sun came out. This was a page one picture, you can see there the headline said Charlie’s Girl. She was horrified!”. -Arthur Edwards (Royal photographer).📸