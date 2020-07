Así se luce el mullet, el corte de cabello al que se suman más celebridades

View this post on Instagram

Sooooo cute and cool. I love bangs like this that are long enough to be curtain-y but short enough to be all pushed forward. This whole shape is so tight to me. You don’t gotta have curly hair to get shaggy !! yay . . . #shaghaircut #razorcut #crafthairdresser #pdxstylist #bangs #mullet #modernsalon #behindthechair #americansalon #crueltyfreebeauty #sustainablebeauty #portlandhair #portland