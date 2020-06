Vuelve la tendencia 'oversized' este verano y estas son las claves de estilo para lucir perfecta

View this post on Instagram

The only thing I hate about oversized clothes is that my mom and my sister will take my clothes 😭😭😭 and I hate it 😭😭 • • • • Do your siblings or your mom like to wear your clothes as well?? —————————————————————– #fashionstyle #winterstylefashion #oversizedclothes #styleinspo #stylediary #lookbook #thriftedandstyled