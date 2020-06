5 cortes de cabello que estilizan las facciones y te harán lucir con kilos menos

View this post on Instagram

FLAWLESS FOILAYAGE ✨ #AJCOBABE . WINNIPEG! I am soooo excited for tomorrow’s foilayage class! I am bringing @hairbydanabravo with me, and we can’t wait to share all our tips and tricks with you! . There are still a few last minute tickets available!! Click the link in my bio to purchase! @hairbyamberjoy . Thank you to @summitsalonservices for hosting us, and to everyone attending!! See you guys tomorrow 🥰🥰🥰