Kate Middleton muestra la mejor manera de usar tenis en un look casual

View this post on Instagram

☑️🇬🇧Today — The Duchess of Cambridge arrived for a surprise visit at Chelsea Flower Show where she is showing some local school children her “Back To Nature” garden. The Duchess is wearing her MIH Jeans Mabel shirt, Massimo Dutti culotte trousers and Superga 2750 classic canvas plimsolls in white. Later, she will be joined by the Queen and other members of the royal family. Swipe for more photos! #RHSCHELSEA 🌿 • • • • • #KateMiddleton #CatherineMiddleton #DuchessofCambridge #PrinceWilliam #DukeofCambridge #PrinceHarry #dukeofsussex #PrinceCharles #QueenElizabeth #PrincessDiana #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis #PippaMiddleton #BuckinghamPalace #KensingtonPalace #royals #Britishroyals #royalfamily #Britain #Uk #England #Cambridge #MeghanMarkle #duchessofsussex