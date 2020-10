«Mi cultura no es tu disfraz»: te explicamos qué es la apropiación cultural

View this post on Instagram

With only two days until Halloween, we invite you to consider whether your costume choice appropriates, mocks, or demeans others for their race, religion, culture, or disability (including #mentalhealth issues)⁠. What is cultural appropriation? It's using customs, practices, characteristics, etc. of one cultural group by members of another (typically more dominant) cultural group. "Dressing up" as another culture is not only disrespectful and hurtful, it also fuels misrepresentation and harmful stereotypes. ⁠ This spooky season, we encourage you to have fun dressing up and to celebrate Halloween in a way that doesn't hurt others. 🎃 If you're not sure about your costume, ask a friend or google it!