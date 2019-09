Las 3 condiciones para vivir en Italia mientras recibes 15 mil pesos mensuales

View this post on Instagram

Were you waiting for a sign to move to Italy and start a new life there? Well this might be it… Molise, NIAF's 2019 Region of Honor, will pay you €700 a month to set up a business there! Dubbed the reddito di residenza attiva or "active residency allowance," the stipend could be worth around €700 a month for up to three years, the equivalent of €24,000 in total. There are just two conditions: applicants must agree to run a business – any business – for at least five years, and they have to do it somewhere with under 2,000 inhabitants. That leaves plenty of choices because of the 136 towns in Molise, more than 100 have fewer than 2,000 people living in them and six have fewer than 200. The initiative, to be launched on September 16, is designed to combat depopulation, a chronic problem throughout rural Italy and especially in poorer southern regions. "We're targeting the many people from Molise who live elsewhere and plan to come back home, but also non-Molisans who'd like a change of lifestyle and to enjoy the tranquility and healthiness of our wonderful region," said Antonio Tedeschi, the regional councilor responsible for the idea. The region has set aside nearly €1 million to fund the initiative over 2019-20, he said.