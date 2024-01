Kate Middleton en coma inducido y más detalles de su salud

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: HRH Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge waves to the crowd after the Ladies' Singles Final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)