Shakira en looks con maxi botas prueba que se puede lucir elegante y sexy después de los 40

View this post on Instagram

I cried just watching her perform! she sang in different languages, played guitar and drums, did a brilliant choreography and served VOCALS!💓 she captivated the whole show by introducing many different dance styles that mainly suppprt the Eastern culture and Latin culture — belly dancing, salsa, mijwiz, derbeke and that Zaghrouta thing which became no. meme in 2020😂 an ICON! so proud of her! she set the fire on my heart just by watching her. she was so happy and grateful! what could we ask for? she's a GODDESS! And I am proud of her today more than ever👑💪 #shakira @shakira #shakifans #halftimeshow #halftimeshow2020 #superbowl #america #queen #nfl @nfl