Estás viendo:

Jennifer Aniston en looks con tenis prueba que se puede lucir cómoda y con estilo después de los 50

Jennifer Aniston en looks con tenis prueba que se puede lucir cómoda y con estilo después de los 50

Estos looks son fáciles de copiar y te harán deslumbrar a donde vayas.

Por Roxana Peña

Jennifer Aniston ha deslumbrado por años con su espectacular estilo, especialmente por usar prendas cómodas y en tendencia.

La celebridad a sus 51 años ha probado que los tenis son perfectos para lucirlos a cualquier edad, especialmente en esta, cuando quieres lucir más cómoda que nunca.

Jennifer Aniston

Pero, llevar tenis no quiere decir que lleves looks descuidados, al contrario, Jennifer Aniston le ha dado un nuevo sentido llevando prendas con estilo con este tipo de calzado, que sin duda todas queremos copiar.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston con estos looks con tenis prueba que la comodidad y estilo no están peleados

Gabardina y tenis

La gabardina es una de las prendas más elegantes y la celebridad las combinó con una camiseta, shorts, bufanda y unos cómodos tenis.

Su cabello lo llevó recogido, luciendo sofisticada y con mucho estilo y dejando ver uno de los looks más fabulosos para mujeres de 50 en adelante.

Cargo pants

La actriz también ha llevado un look relajado pero con estilo, usando unos cargo pants con camiseta holgada de rayas, bufanda y sombrero con unos cómodos tenis.

Además, a este atuendo relajado le agregó un blazer en tono negro, para darle un toque elegante y original que todas podemos usar.

Jeans y camiseta

La celebridad llevó un look perfecto para el diario con jeans combinado con camiseta y lo complementó con unos tenis en tono gris.

Un outfit muy cómodo y lleno de estilo que sin duda amamos y que es muy sencillo de copiar.

View this post on Instagram

Stylish 💫😊 ✨🖤✨ —☆— ⋆ – – 🥀 𝚏𝚘𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚠 @jenn.aniston.fc 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚎! 🥀 – – #jenniferaniston #jenniferjoannaaniston #fanistons #cutie #faniston #jenniferanistonlovers #jenniferanistonmylife #jenniferanistonstyle #jenniferanistonbeauty #jenniferanistonsmile #jenniferanistonperfect #aniston #jenniferanistonisperfect #faniston #fanistonsareproud #rachelgreenstyle #rachelgreen #phoebebuffay #rossgeller #monicageller #chandlerbing #joeytribbiani #lisakudrow #davidschwimmer #courteneycox #matthewperry #mattleblanc #friends #friendstvshow #themorningshow @jenniferaniston @lisakudrow @courteneycoxofficial @_schwim_ @mattyperry4 @mleblanc @friends

A post shared by 𝙹𝚎𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚏𝚎𝚛 𝙰𝚗𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚗 🥀 (@jenn.aniston.fc) on

Pantalón negro y maxi abrigo 

La recordada Rachel de "Friends" también llevó un maxi abrigo beige, que combinó con un pantalón negro bota ancha con raya blanca a los lados y una camiseta.

Este look tan fashion y moderno lo complementó con unos tenis blancos, luciendo hermosa y con mucho estilo.

Vestido midi

La actriz también ha lucido un outfit muy cómodo e ideal para mujeres de 50 años en adelante con un vestido midi en tono negro.

Este look lo complementó con un sombrero marrón y unos tenis en tono rosa pastel. Sin duda un atuendo arriesgado pero que Jennifer Aniston ha demostrado que se puede lucir a la perfección.

 

Short y camiseta

Si deseas un look cómodo y con estilo entonces este que llevó Jennifer Aniston te encantará, y es que demostró que después de los 50 también se puede lucir shorts con camiseta.

Además, le agregó un sombrero para darle estilo y por supuesto completó su outfit con tenis blancos, y lució sencilla y hermosa.

 

Más de este tema

 

Te recomendamos en video

 

Relacionados