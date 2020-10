Kim Kardashian muestra sus celulitis en la playa y nos motiva a llevar bikinis y mini faldas sin complejos

View this post on Instagram

Thanks @poosh and @kimkardashian for sharing Kim’s journey. Raising awareness on psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, making us all feel a little more ‘normal’. ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “I’ve become extremely comfortable with my psoriasis. No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I am fine with showing it off and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup. If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over. I live a healthy life and try to eat as plant based as possible and drink sea moss smoothies. With all the stress in life, I try to make sure I take time for myself so that I am centered and keep my stress to a minimum. I hope my story can help anyone else with an autoimmune disease feel confident that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”