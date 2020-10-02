Kate Middleton demuestra que los tenis y la elegancia pueden ir de la mano con estos atuendos
Su estilo es versátil y clásico.
Kate Middleton se ha convertido en uno de los principales referentes de moda en el mundo, y es que sus atuendos pasan fácilmente de lo elegante y formal a lo casual y deportivo.
La duquesa de Cambridge tiene un estilo muy particular que destaca por ser muy elegante incluso en los momentos más relajados.
De esta manera, tiene la capacidad de usar los atuendos con tenis más cómodos y deportivos sin perder su toque.
En varias ocasiones, Kate ha usado looks tan cómodos como para correr, practicar algún deporte o, simplemente, disfrutar al aire libre y nunca ha dejado de lucir como una digna miembro de la realeza.
Kate Middleton deslumbra al lucir look scout con pañoleta y botas de combate
No deja de lucir hermosa con cualquier estilo.
No es extraño que esto sea así, pues la duquesa es fanática de los deportes, disfruta correr y participar en cualquier partido de fútbol, pero no cabe duda de que es una mujer fiel a su estilo elegante.
Así luce Kate Middleton con atuendos deportivos
Recientemente, la vimos con un femenino atuendo con pantalón rosa pálido con una playera blanca y unos clásicos tenis blancos.
El look es perfecto para un paseo por la naturaleza con mucho estilo.
Este atuendo nos recuerda al emblemático estilo deportivo que llevó cuando vistió un elegante traje verde con tenis blancos para participar en actividades deportivas durante uno de sus compromisos reales.
LEE TAMBIÉN: Kate Middleton y la reina Letizia muestran la moderna forma de llevar un traje masculino
Kate también ha llevado este tipo de calzado con vestidos largos, prendas que están entres sus favoritas para los días en los que prefiere estar casual.
Hasta los atuendos más informales tienen toque de elegancia en el estilo de Kate, así lo ha demostrado cuando asiste a compromisos en el campo y está en contacto más cercano con la naturaleza.
