Artista recrea cómo sería ahora la vida de la princesa Diana y conmociona las redes

✨#yingfashioncanvas ✖️#RoyalFamily You may be gone from our sight, but you are never gone from our hearts. • Today marks a poignant day for the British royal family as Princess Diana would have celebrated her 59th birthday. Happy birthday in Heaven, Princess Diana! Thanks for the legacy left for us, you’re indeed the People’s Princess that inspired the whole world. My hope is that even for a moment, I would be able to help anyone who read this to see the world a little bit different, to find hope and eternal love within ❤️ • #surrealart #thenandnow #princessdiana #princewilliam #princeharry #fashionillustration #lovelife #yingfashioncanvas