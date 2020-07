Así es el vestido que la reina Letizia se copió de Meghan Markle

View this post on Instagram

The Sussexes’ application to trademark their non-profit organization Archewell has not received a final rejection, despite reports. 👏💕💫⁣ ⁣ The trademarking process remains ongoing and that “this is part of the normal back-and-forth of the trademarking process”. This news comes after a report claimed that Meghan and Harry’s trademark application was rejected because the couple did not sign the paperwork and failed to pay the required fee. (Eye roll @ media 😑🙄)⁣ ⁣ The initial rejection is not a big deal – apparently it's normal for applications to be rejected initially, and the couple has apparently been sent 'Irregularity Notice', which means they have until August to make changes to the application.⁣ ⁣ The notice reads: "The wording 'providing a website featuring content relating to philanthropy, monetary giving, volunteer and career opportunities' in International Class 35 is also indefinite and over broad, and must be clarified to specify the nature of the content provided."⁣ ⁣ AKA: The application was a bit too vague and they’re simply requesting more information. 🙏⁣ ⁣ In April, Meghan and Harry announced plans to launch a new philanthropic company under the name of Archewell. The couple have said they will announce more information regarding their plans for Archewell “when the time is right.”