La princesa Diana obtuvo su famoso corte de cabello por accidente y esta es la curiosa historia

1.The Sapphire Brooch Necklace The brooch on this necklace was a gift from the Queen Mother when Diana married Charles and she later had it turned into a seven-strand pearl necklace with the brilliant sapphire as its centrepiece. It’s become one of her most famous pieces of jewellery and the one she wore to President Reagan’s White House Gala in 1985 where she famously danced with John Travolta. 2.The Aquamarine and Diamond Earrings Making a debut at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival, Princess Diana wore these incredible pear-shaped aquamarines, surrounded by diamonds and suspended from a diamond flower cluster, with a matching pale blue chiffon Catherine Walker gown and wrap 3. The Gold Charm Bracelet When they married, Charles gave Diana a simple gold bracelet and every wedding anniversary the royal would give his former wife a new charm to add to the bracelet. Charms included a miniature of St Paul’s Cathedral, where they married, a pair of ballet shoes because Diana adored the ballet, and W and H charms when her sons were born.