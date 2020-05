Kendall Jenner se sincera sobre su problema de ansiedad e inspira a todos en cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

How are you, really? I am proud to stand with @kennethcolereal and The Mental Health Coalition, to end the stigma against mental health conditions. It is important, now more than ever, that we come together to promote acceptance and inspire hope. Together, and only together, we can make a difference in millions of lives. Please join me, and share how you are, really. #howareyoureallychallenge @mentalhealthcoalition @howareyoureally i nominate @kimkardashian @justinbieber @haileybieber @jenatkinhair ❤️ tell us how you’re feeling