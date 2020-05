Natalie Portman muestra como pocas veces a sus hijos y demuestra que son idénticos a ella

View this post on Instagram

I’m so grateful for this most beautiful decade yet— I married my partner in crime @benjaminmillepied, gave birth to two miraculous children, directed my first film (A Tale of Love and Darkness), produced a documentary about something I care passionately about (Eating Animals), got to play incredible characters working with artists I love and admire (Black Swan, Jackie, Vox Lux, Annihilation, among others), and found my voice and sisterhood with some truly incredible humans through @timesupnow. Hoping the next decade only brings further adventures, beauty and fulfillment— and a deepening appreciation of our planet and its wonders. Wishing you all a beautiful and fulfilling new year and new decade. Happy 2020!