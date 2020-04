Emma Watson celebra su cumpleaños con un vestido que no te puedes perder

View this post on Instagram

Wishing a happy 30th birthday to former #BritishVogue cover star @EmmaWatson. “I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30?’ Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realise it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, there’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.” As the star enters a new decade, revisit her cover interview with @Paris.Lees where she talks about her extraordinary life, and transcending child stardom to become a voice for change. Click the link in bio to read the interview in full. #EmmaWatson photographed by @AlasdairMcLellan and styled by @PoppyKain, with hair by @AnthonyTurnerHair, make-up by @LynseyAlexander, nails by @LorrainevGriffin, set design by @AndyHillmanStudio for the December 2019 issue of British Vogue.