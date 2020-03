Reese Witherspoon sorprende a sus fans luciendo más joven que nunca en estas fotos

View this post on Instagram

Reading prodigiously is one of @ReeseWitherspoon’s superpowers—and she’s using it to reshape Hollywood for women, one book at a time: “I can remember being in pictures in which I was the only woman on the set and there would be 150 men." Read our April cover story at the link in bio. Photographed by @jackie_nickerson. Story by Ann Patchett. Styled by @samiranasr. Location: @innergardens, Malibu, CA.